Baji Sahib family of Malangam Bandipora bereaved

Syeda Bibi Zainab, breathed her last yesterday evening at SKIMS Srinagar. She was buried today in her ancestral graveyard in the Vicinity of her father’s shrine in the Malangam village of District Bandipora.

Hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the congregational prayers of Nimaz-e-Jinaza. She was not keeping well past few months.

Known in the family by the name (Mati Bubbo), she was daughter of the famous Sufi Saint, Syed Rasool Shah, Nanga Baji Sahib (RA), of Malangam, Bandipora and Sister in law of PDP leader and Secretary Pahari Cell, Syed Jamat Ali Shaheen.

Her Rasm-e-Chahram will be observed on 29th May, 2025, Thursday, at the residence of Syed Mauzam Hussain Shah in Malangam Bandipora.