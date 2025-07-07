Backed by four domestic giants, J&K carves a niche on India’s cricketing map

Jammu, July 6: Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy team’s stunning victory over defending and 42-time champion mighty Mumbai, followed by a brilliant performance against formidable Baroda and historic quarter-final qualification last season, coupled with splendid performance by JKCA senior women’s team, took the world by surprise. J&K teams now look altogether different and seems that the JKCA teams can beat best in the country on their day.A statement issued here said that the reason behind this thick and fast change of things in JKCA has been the utterly professional approach by the Administrators and more importantly the execution of strategies and processes by the trio of Ajay Sharma, Head Coach Senior Men’s team; Latika Kumari, Head Coach Senior Womens team and Paras Dogra, Skipper Senior Men’s team, under the guidance of young, dynamic and energetic Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA. The hugely experienced quartet of Mithun, Ajay, Paras and Latika left no stone unturned in infusing discipline and professionalism, besides building character and temperament among the players. While Mithun apart from providing all kinds of requisite facilities, gave them plans and ideas and the trio, in turn, executed the same in a most befitting manner yielding better results.It is obvious when you have four cricketing giants of the country running the show, the improvement in the system ought to be a buzzword. All of them have been domestic icons, with Ajay Sharma apart from representing India has played 129 First Class games, scoring 10120 runs with 38 centuries, averaging 67.46; Mithun Manhas apart from leading the formidable Delhi team having the like of Sehwag, Nehra, Shikhar, Kohli and Ishant in the side, has scored 9714 runs in 157 First Class matches with an average of 48.45, scoring 27 centuries; Paras Dogra having played 143 matches, scoring 9966 runs with 32 centuries, averaging 48.37 and Latika Kumari apart from having healthy domestic record has represented the country as an all-rounder. All of them have taught the players and the officials the real meaning of perseverance, resilience, self-esteem and what and what not. Courtesy, this quartet, coupled with brilliance of Administrators and the officials of JKCA, the teams of J&K across all formats are posing a real threat to even the formidable teams of the country. In other words, J&K has simply carved a space on the country’s cricketing map. Courtesy Administrators and dynamusm of Mithun Manhas, JKCA can presently boast of having around 40 BCCI trained Coaches and almost equal number of Umpires and not to talk of the Scorers.