Back-to-back meetings at Gulmarg and Pahalgam aimed at restoring public confidence: CM Omar Abdullah 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that holding back-to-back meetings at tourist resorts Gulmarg and Pahalgam is an effort to instill public confidence and encourage people to visit Kashmir.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting in Gulmarg to assess the functioning of various departments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javed Ahmed Dar, Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Member of Legislative Assembly Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta.

All Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, senior police officers, heads of several departments, CEO Tourism Development Authority Gulmarg and other officials were also present.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that if the Prime Minister can convene a meeting to review tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and tour operators from Maharashtra and Gujarat can visit the region voluntarily—not because they were invited, but because they want to contribute to the normalization process—then it is imperative for the state government to take the matching steps.

“These meetings are not symbolic; they are part of a larger effort to initiate a return to normalcy and restore confidence,” he said. “We must do this with sensitivity and without appearing forceful.”

He emphasized the importance of participating in major tourism events outside J&K. “Our absence from such events can send the wrong signal. Tour operators, both from within and outside J&K, have expressed the need for our visible presence at upcoming tourism trade fairs. We are already taking part in major events like those in Ahmedabad and Kolkata, and participation in all major events is being planned carefully,”CM said.

Quoting the Urdu couplet “Dil na-umeed to nahi, nakaam hi to hai; Lambi haigham ki shaam, magar shaam hi to hai,” the Chief Minister reflected on the importance of optimism during adversity. “These lines, which I also quoted at the recent NITI Aayog meeting, serve as a reminder that even in dark times, hope must prevail. What happened recently marks one of the most difficult phases in recent years, but we have endured worse over the past four decades—and always found a way to bounce back.”

He noted that this was the first time such an administrative meeting was held outside the twin secretariats of Jammu and Srinagar. “In my previous tenure, we took the Cabinet to remote areas, but senior-level departmental reviews were confined to the capitals. Holding this meeting here is to transition away from the unfortunate events of the last six weeks.”

Addressing the issue of the closed off-beat destinations, he said the list of 48 such tourist spots is under review and will be revised gradually. “Some of these places were never closed even during the worst days. We’ll have to take measured steps to reopen them.”

CM also spoke of involving schools and colleges to promote local tourism. “Earlier, during peak tourist season, we would discourage student excursions due to overcrowding. Now, we must encourage them. Let the children come and experience these places. It’s another step towards normalcy.”

Referring to his participation in the recent NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he had urged the PM and other ministers to consider J&K, especially the Valley, as a venue for central PSU board meetings and conferences—particularly in the summer when most seek respite from the heat.

“We had several parliamentary committee meetings scheduled in the Valley which were cancelled after April 22. I’ve requested the Centre to work with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats to bring those meetings back. Some ministers have already committed to doing so.”

On the livelihoods impacted after the Pahalgam attack, he expressed concern for those most vulnerable. “The number of people dependent on tourism has grown significantly in recent years. While larger businesses might endure a downturn, smaller players—like shikara operators, taxi drivers, and homestay owners—face immediate financial distress. For them, daily earnings mean daily survival. We’re working on an assistance package to support them.”

He also pointed to the opportunity presented by the current-lull in tourism. “Normally, peak season leaves us with little space to focus on development. Now, , we can push pending infrastructure and tourism-related projects.”

Touching upon upcoming religious events like Mela Kheer Bhawani, Eid, Muharram, and the Amarnath Yatra, he said this year’s pilgrimage will be especially challenging. “From a security and logistical standpoint, we must ensure the Yatra is conducted smoothly. I am confident, given your experience, that all necessary arrangements will be made.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and the Ministers shared departmental updates and assured full cooperation. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir presented a detailed review specific to the division.

The Chief Minister reviewed CAPEX works, emergency preparedness, tourist safety, sports and adventure tourism, mobile connectivity, and sectors like health and rural development.

The preparedness for upcoming religious festivals was discussed in detail.

Later, the Chief Minister also met delegations from various trade associations in Gulmarg and interacted with visiting tourists.