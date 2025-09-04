Azad extends greetings on Eid-e-Milad, Prays for prosperity of all

Follow us on

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), describing it as one of the most auspicious days for humanity.

In his message, Azad said the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who came as a mercy for mankind, is a blessing for all.

“This day is the most auspicious as the great Prophet (PBUH) was born. We are all blessed to celebrate this sacred occasion. Let us all pray for the prosperity of everyone,” Azad said.

He also urged people to follow the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) and work towards strengthening peace, harmony and brotherhood in society.