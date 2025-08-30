Azad expresses grief over Ramban cloudburst, Reasi landslide; calls for aid to flood victims

Follow us on

Former Chief Minister J&K, Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in Jammu region due to natural calamities. Azad said, “I am deeply pained by the cloudburst in Rajgarh, Ramban that claimed 4 precious lives and left several missing. Equally heart-wrenching is the landslide in Reasi, in which 7 members of a family lost their lives. These tragedies have caused unbearable pain to the affected families. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and I pray for the safety of those still missing.” He further said that as more rainfall has been predicted in the coming days, people in vulnerable areas must remain alert and cautious.

Azad urged the Government to make proper arrangements for the victims and stressed the need for immediate relief and assistance to the flood-affected families in Jammu & Chenab valley.

He also lauded the Indian Army, J&K Police and SDRF for their timely efforts in rescuing people and for constructing a bridge in Jammu to restore connectivity amid the crisis. He said their service and dedication in these testing times deserve high appreciation.