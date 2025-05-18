Politics

Azad dispatches relief material for shelling-hit families in Poonch

2 Min Read

Jammu, May 17: Ghulam Nabi Azad, President of Gandhi Global Family (GGF) and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday dispatched a relief consignment for families impacted by Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.
The aid, organised by the GGF Women Wing Jammu, includes essential items such as sanitary pads for women, biscuits and sports equipment for children, Azad said in a statement issued here.
The virtual handover was performed by Dr Alka Sharma, President of GGF Women Wing Jammu, who handed over the relief to Dr Nitan Sharma, Regional General Secretary of GGF Jammu, the statement said.
The event was attended by senior women representatives, including Summi Sahi Seth, Dr Parvinder Kour, Renu Anthony, Joginder Kour, and Punit Kour, along with volunteers Dr Jyoti Malhotra, Dr Himani Butyal, Vasundhara, Mr Avinash (President, Border Welfare Organisation) and Nirvair Singh Bali, it added.
Azad, the former Union Minister, praised the initiative taken by the GGF Jammu Women Wing and urged the GGF Kashmir chapter to extend similar aid to families affected in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. He emphasised the importance of providing support and relief to those enduring the hardships caused by cross-border shelling.

 

