Ayodhya is not just a place, it is India’s soul: LG

Jammu, Apr 11 : Describing Ayodhya as a vibrant symbol of India’s spiritual consciousness, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the city’s historic role as a cornerstone of India’s ancient soft power and civilizational influence.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day cultural celebration ‘Ayodhya Parv-2025’, jointly organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Shri Ayodhya Nyas, and Pragya Sansthan, LG Sinha extended greetings to the organizers and participants. He delivered an address deeply rooted in Ayodhya’s timeless significance as a spiritual, cultural, and philosophical beacon.

“Ayodhya contributed immensely to the spread of spiritual values, tradition, and folk culture. It played a crucial role in shaping the Indosphere, with its cultural influence extending to nations like Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia — countries that still share deep-rooted cultural ties with Ayodhya,” he said.

Highlighting Ayodhya’s global cultural resonance, LG Sinha added, “In abstract terms, Ayodhya acted as a cultural magnet, boosting India’s spiritual clout through literature, art, music, and theatre. It played a pivotal role in shaping the ideas and ethos of Asian civilizations.”

“Ayodhya is not just a geographical spot. It is the cradle of spirituality, good governance, and rich cultural heritage. It is the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram — our identity, a symbol of unity, and one of the most sacred pilgrimages,” said LG Sinha.

He remarked, “Ayodhya is the energy, consciousness, and life force of society. It is a repository of the best elements of our heritage and spiritualism — a beacon of hope for devotees.”

Describing Ayodhya as “the moral compass of India,” he said the city’s energy, progressive policies, and the blessings of Lord Shri Ram will guide the nation in building a welfare state while preserving its soul.

“Bhagwan Shri Ram’s ideals — righteousness, truth, justice, dignity, tolerance, cooperation, compassion, and leadership — are essential for shaping a better and inclusive future. These values are powering India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat amid global uncertainty,” he said.

He called for collaborative efforts in national development, emphasizing equal opportunities for weaker sections and drawing strength from India’s spiritual heritage.

The event was graced by several eminent spiritual and cultural leaders, including Mahant Shri Kamal Nayan Das Ji of Maniramdas Chhawani, Geeta Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj, Padma Shri artist Vasudev Kamath, IGNCA Chairman Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, and former MP Shri Lallu Singh, among others.

The inaugural day also witnessed the release of several notable publications, including ‘Santon Mein Dhruv Tare’, ‘Chaurasi Kos Ki Ayodhya’, ‘An Eternal Hero: Ram’, ‘Warriors of Kurukshetra’, and ‘Bharat Bodh Patrika’.

The Ayodhya Parv serves as a confluence of devotion, classical tradition, scholarship, and dialogue, bringing together saints, thinkers, policymakers, and artists from across the country.