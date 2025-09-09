AWC hosts awareness programme on prevention of water-borne diseases

Follow us on

Doda, Sep 08: The Anganwadi Centre (AWC) Akramabad-C, Doda Monday organised an awareness programme to educate the community about the prevention of water-borne diseases. The programme organised on the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh aimed at spreading knowledge about the risk of the diseases in view of the recent rains and flood-like situation.

According to a statement issued here, the participants were informed about the importance of using clean and safe drinking water, proper hand hygiene and safe sanitation practices. The resource persons stressed that using boiled water, storing it in clean containers and using chlorine tablets are simple yet effective methods to prevent diseases like diarrhoea, cholera and dysentery. The awareness drive also emphasized the need to wash hands with soap at critical times, especially before meals and after using the toilet. Mothers and caregivers were sensitized about ensuring hygienic food preparation for children, maintaining household cleanliness and keeping surroundings free from stagnant water to reduce mosquito breeding. The program witnessed active participation from local women, children, and community members. The organizers stressed that such preventive measures are crucial to safeguard families’ health during the monsoon season. The event concluded with a pledge from the participants to adopt healthy practices and spread the message within their communities.