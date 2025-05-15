Awantipora Police urge public to refrain from sharing Tral Encounter Photos, Videos

In the wake of an encounter that took place earlier today in the Nadar Tral area, Awantipora Police have issued a public advisory urging citizens not to upload, share, or circulate any photos, videos, or related content from the site.

Three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in an ongoing operation in Nadar Lorgam area of Tral.

According to the advisory, sharing such material can inadvertently serve the interests of extremist elements and disrupt ongoing investigations. Authorities also cautioned against spreading unverified information, warning that it could create unnecessary fear and panic among the public.

“We request everyone to refrain from engaging with or forwarding content related to the encounter. It could potentially be used as propaganda and may interfere with crucial investigative processes,” the advisory stated.

Additionally, the police have appealed to the general public to stay away from the encounter site, citing the risk of unexploded ordnance or other hazardous remnants left behind by the militants.

“This is a matter of public safety. There could be leftover explosives in the area. We urge everyone to cooperate and avoid the site,” the police added.