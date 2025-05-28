Awaaz Aur Ehsaas  &  SKIMS organise 34th blood donation camp

Kangan, May 27: Awaaz Aur Ehsaas Foundation Marks Milestone with 34th Blood Donation Camp in Kangan in collaboration with SKIMS Srinagar.

The camp recorded an impressive turnout, with over 175 blood units collected. Volunteers from various walks of life, especially local youth, came forward to donate blood, contributing to the growing culture of voluntary blood donation in the region.

Organised with the support of the medical team from Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, the camp aimed to meet the increasing demand for blood in hospitals while also raising awareness about the importance of regular blood donation.

“This is a proud moment for us,” said a representative of Awaaz Aur Ehsaas Foundation. Adding, “Reaching our 34th camp is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, the trust of the community, and the collaboration of institutions like SKIMS that make these efforts impactful.”

Healthcare professionals present at the event appreciated the initiative, noting that such partnerships between NGOs and medical institutions play a crucial role in strengthening healthcare delivery in under-served areas.

With this milestone event, Awaaz Aur Ehsaas Foundation has further cemented its role as a leading force in social welfare and health awareness campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir. The Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to continuing these life-saving drives in the future.