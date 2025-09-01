BreakingKashmir

Authorities order closure of Dental Clinic in Bandipora

Neelofar
Neelofar - Online Editor
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Authorities in Bandipora has ordered closure of a dental clinic behind Khadim Market in the town, after it was found flouting prescribed rules, regulations, and guidelines.

The orders for its closure were issued during an inspection. The said clinic was observed to be operating without requisite infrastructure and qualified staff as mandated under health norms.

Owners of the clinic were directed to first complete all necessary formalities and obtain required clearances, following which the establishment may be considered for reopening.Until then, the clinic shall remain closed.

Authorities further stated that such inspections shall be carried out in all clinical establishments in the times to come to ensure compliance with health regulations and safeguard public safety.

NEP aimed at developing creativity: Prof Dinesh
Terrorist behind killing of Sanjay Sharma among two killed in Shopian encounter: ADGP Kashmir
Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kishtwar
Delhi’s air quality dips again, ‘very poor’ at several places
Massive fire breaks out at Industrial Estate in Sopore
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Police carries out wild bhang destruction drive in Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K Police carries out wild bhang destruction drive in Anantnag
Breaking Kashmir
Cannot show multi coloured dreams of new generation on old black white screen: PM Modi at SCO summit
Breaking National
“It has been a one-sided disaster… they have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing”: Trump on US-India business ties
Breaking World
PM Modi, HM Shah will ensure all the help to the affected families to reconstruct their lives: LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu