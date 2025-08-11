Authorities intensify drive against substandard food items in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 10: Following directions from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Shrikanth Suse, the Food Safety Department has launched extensive inspection drives across the district in recent days. Led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Rafi Ahmad Dar, along with Tehsildar Kupwara, police teams, and other officials, inspections were conducted at various restaurants and eateries.Meanwhile, a consignment of kababs and ristas imported from the district Budgam was seized and subsequently destroyed. Samples of these items have been sent to the Food Laboratory in Ghaziabad for detailed testing, the department stated.In a separate action, the department imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on two butchers in Handwara on August 9 for selling deteriorated meat. Approximately 50 kg of unfit meat was confiscated and destroyed on the spot.All food vendors, restaurants, hotels, and other food business operators have been instructed not to sell frozen chicken, meat, or related items that pose health risks. Strict legal action, including prosecution, will be taken against anyone found dealing with unsafe or substandard food items. Penalties for selling misbranded, substandard, or unsafe food can reach up to Rs 5 lakh, with some violations attracting fines of Rs 3 lakh depending on severity.The Food Safety Department Kupwara, reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring access to safe, hygienic food for the public and pledged to continue such drives across the district.