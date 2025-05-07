Breaking

Authorities establish 24×7 Joint Control Room at DEOC, DC Office Srinagar

RK Online Desk
Authorities at Srinagar on Tuesday said that it have established a 24×7 joint control room in the district due to prevailing situation.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar says, “In view of the prevailing situation, a Joint Control Room is established at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA),

It reads that the Joint Control Room shall operate round-the-clock (24×7) and will serve as centralized hub to facilitate interdepartmental coordination, monitor ongoing developments, and ensure timely dissemination of information. It shall also act as a grievance redressal platform for the general public, enabling efficient resolution of issues arising in real time. The Joint Control Room can be contacted on the following Landline/Mobile Numbers to address public concerns, coordinate emergency services, and provide requisite support and assistance, it reads.

For any assistance, the Authorities have issued following numbers

Landline Numbers

0194-2483651, 0194-2457552,0194-2457543

Mobile /Whats App No’s

9103998355, 9103998356, 9103998357, 9103998358.

