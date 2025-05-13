Authorities allow return of residents to 6 villages in Uri after disposal of UXOs

Srinagar, May 12: Authorities on Monday permitted residents of six border villages in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to return to their homes following the successful disposal of several unexploded ordnances (UXOs) that posed a grave threat to life and property.

Police officials said they had received confirmed reports about the presence of at least 20 UXOs scattered across 17 different locations in the district, primarily resulting from recent cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

Of these, seven UXOs were found and safely neutralized in six villages including Kamalkote, Madhan, Gowhallan, Salamabad (Bijhama), Gangerhill, and Gawalta all situated in the Uri sector. After thorough clearance operations by bomb disposal squads, the district administration gave the green light for evacuees from these six villages to return to their homes, the police said.

However, police cautioned that there could still be additional unexploded shells in these areas that have not yet been detected or reported.

“These UXOs pose a critical risk to life and property. For the safety and wellbeing of all citizens, all are hereby advised to observe the mandatory precautions.”

In its advisory, Police urged residents not to approach, touch, tamper with, or attempt to move any suspicious object resembling an explosive shell or device. They urged people to immediately report any such findings to Baramulla Police or the nearest security personnel.

The advisory also warned against entering or lingering near any area where a suspected UXO has been observed or reported.

“Unauthorized access to such zones is prohibited for your safety,” police said, underscoring that UXOs are extremely unstable and mishandling them could lead to fatal consequences or irreversible injuries.

On Sunday, as residents of border areas began moving back home following the relative calm along the LoC after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an initial advisory urging people not to return prematurely due to the presence of unexploded shells left behind after the recent shelling.

Security forces and district officials continue to monitor other suspected locations, and clearance operations are still underway in parts of the district. Authorities have reiterated the need for public cooperation, vigilance, and community awareness to prevent any tragedy from occurring due to accidental contact with UXOs.

Meanwhile, in a significant operation in Poonch district, a live Pakistani bomb was safely defused inside the residential compound of Shazad Ahmed, son of Mohammad Akbar, a resident of Nagali.

“The bomb was discovered during a routine search and was successfully neutralized by a team of Indian Army experts, preventing what could have been a devastating explosion. Security forces have urged residents across border areas to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects or devices,” officials said.