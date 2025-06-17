Aug 5 & June 6 will be remembered in J&K’s history: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that August 5,2019 and June 6, 2025 will forever hold a special place in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, as they represent not only political integration but also the physical and emotional unification of the region with the rest of the country.

“While the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, paved the way for complete integration, June 6, 2025 symbolically and physically connected Kashmir to Kanyakumari, aligning the aspirations of its people with the national mainstream,” the LG said.

He was speaking in New Delhi at the launch of ‘Reimagining Jammu & Kashmir’, a coffee table book by photojournalist Ashish Sharma, which visually captures the region’s transformation over the past five to six years.

Praising the author, LG Sinha said the book is a visual narrative of J&K’s developmental journey and changing identity since 2019. “Books are documents of time, and coffee table books, in particular, present progress through powerful visuals. Through Ashish’s lens, we can see that Jammu and Kashmir is on the move,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s development efforts, LG Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has regained its identity as the ‘Paradise on Earth’, free from fear, discrimination, and insecurity.

“Our approach has been clear from day one: we do not believe in buying peace, but in establishing it. Security agencies have been instructed to spare no guilty, and never harass the innocent,” he said.

He said that the administration has largely succeeded in realising the vision of the 4 Ps – Peace, Progress, Prosperity and People First. J&K’s infrastructure is transforming at an unprecedented pace, and the economy is showing steady growth, he added.

LG Sinha said the urban landscape is being reimagined with a focus on sustainability, modern facilities, and quality living.

“Nightlife in cities of the Kashmir Valley has returned, which is a sign of renewed vibrancy. After decades, our deep cultural and ecological bond with lakes and rivers is being restored,” he said.

He also highlighted the rise of startups, industry, and agriculture, stating that nearly one million youth have taken up self-employment opportunities over the last four years.

“This growth ensures that no section of society is left behind,” he said.

Warning against fearmongering and misinformation, LG Sinha cautioned citizens to remain vigilant. “Some people try to do politics at the cost of national unity. The people of J&K must not fall prey to those who seek to disturb the hard-earned peace,” he said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, IGNCA President Ram Bahadur Rai, Member Secretary Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Prof. Ramesh C. Gaur, and prominent personalities from across sectors.