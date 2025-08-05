Aug 5 ‘black day’ in J&K’s history: Sagar

Srinagar, Aug 04: National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday termed August 05 2019, as “black day” in the history of Jammu & Kashmir.

“The unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A is unacceptable to us. Our democratic and constitutional struggle to overcome the challenges in the way of reclaiming our rights will continue unabated,” Sagar said.

He added, “We will fight on both fronts: on one hand, we will strive for the development and progress of our people, because their day-to-day issues cannot be ignored. On the other hand, we will persist in our efforts to restore the constitutional rights of Jammu & Kashmir.”

During his visit to various areas of his constituency, including Khawja Bazaar, Nowhatta, and Khayam, Sagar interacted with residents and listened to their concerns, the party said in a statement issued here. He reaffirmed the NC’s steadfast commitment to a peaceful and constitutional movement for the restoration of J&K’s special status.

Calling for unity and collective resolve, the MLA Khanyar urged the people to extend their full support to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s leadership, asserting that the party remains dedicated to protecting the interests and future of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sagar also welcomed the extension of the electricity bill amnesty scheme for domestic consumers by the Omar-led government, calling it “a timely and people-centric step” aimed at alleviating financial pressure on ordinary households.

“The government is working diligently to address public grievances and restore people’s rights, dignity and confidence through lawful and democratic means. Our strength lies in unity, and with patience and resolve, we will continue our struggle,” he added.