Attendance must for all classes particularly 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th: DSEK

Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a vital directive mandating regular attendance of students in all high and higher secondary schools, with special emphasis on classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th, in strict alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

This step is designed to promote holistic development, hands-on learning, and overall academic growth.

Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo stated, “Ensuring students presence in classrooms is foundational to building their intellectual curiosity, creativity, emotional intelligence, and ethical awareness. NEP 2020 envisions education as a transformative journey, and regular attendance plays a crucial role in making that vision a reality.”

“Every missed day in school is a missed opportunity for skill-building and personal growth. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that classrooms are spaces where students feel motivated, engaged, and eager to learn,” Dr. Itoo emphasized.

The circular issued in this regard calls for strict enforcement of attendance using modern systems like the VSK Attendance Chatbot and Aadhaar-based attendance tracking, applicable across all government and private schools. Principals are instructed to ensure that practical classes, particularly in science subjects, are conducted regularly to enhance hands-on learning.

Moreover, the circular stresses that principals and faculty members must take proactive steps to foster a supportive and engaging environment that encourages students to attend classes regularly. This includes creating interactive academic spaces, promoting peer engagement, and offering guidance that builds confidence and participation.

Dr. Itoo added, “Teachers are mentors and motivators. By creating a positive environment where students feel supported and encouraged, we can inspire them to attend classes regularly and pursue excellence in academics and beyond.”

All Joint Directors, Chief Education Officers, Cluster Heads, and Zonal Education Officers have been tasked with personally monitoring the implementation of this directive and ensuring full compliance.

The circular also issues a clear warning that non-compliance with the attendance directive will be treated as a serious matter and may invite disciplinary action as deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, Directorate has urged all stakeholders viz. educators, parents, and the wider community to work collectively to ensure that the goals of NEP 2020 are realized and that students across the region benefit from comprehensive, hands-on education.