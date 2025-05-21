“Attempt to hoodwink world doomed to fail”: India rejects Pakistan’s Khuzdar blast allegations

Following the attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar region, India firmly rejected Pakistan’s “baseless allegations” of Indian involvement.

Responding to the claims, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed condolences for the loss of lives but criticised Pakistan’s “second nature” to blame India for its internal problems.

He stated that Pakistan, in an attempt to divert global attention from its reputation as the “global epicentre of terrorism,” blames India, a tactic he described as an “attempt to hoodwink the world,” one that is “doomed to fail.”

In a statement, Jaiswal said, “India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents.”

He added, “However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail.”

Notably, a devastating blast targeted a school bus in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, killing at least six people, including four children, and injuring 38 others, Al Jazeera reported, citing an official statement.

In a statement, Pakistan’s military condemned the violence and accused “Indian terror proxies” of involvement in the attack. However, the military did not share evidence to support the claim.

Without providing any evidence, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also accused “terrorists working under Indian patronage” of the attack.

Yasir Iqbal Dashti, a government official in Khuzdar, said the attack occurred in the Khuzdar district, where the bus was picking up students for the Army Public School.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the explosion was caused by a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The bus driver and his assistant were among the victims, while 46 students were on the bus. Authorities have airlifted critically injured children to Quetta for medical treatment, as per Al Jazeera.

“We have been air-lifting the critically injured children to Quetta from Khuzdar,” Bugti said.

Further, he said it was “premature to confirm the nature of the attack” and that further investigations were ongoing. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his “sympathies” to the families of those who were killed by the “brutality.”

Earlier in December 2014, the armed group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hit the Army Public School in Peshawar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing more than 140 children.

Balochistan province, which is rich in minerals and natural resources, has been home to a decades-long conflict between the government and ethnic Baloch separatists, who demand secession from Pakistan.

Wednesday’s attack came days after a car bombing killed four people near a market in Qillah Abdullah, also in Balochistan.

The BLA has a history of violent attacks, including a deadly assault on a train in March that killed 33 people, mostly soldiers. Earlier this week, the group promised more attacks on the Pakistani army and its collaborators, stating its goal is to “lay the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and independent Balochistan.” (ANI)