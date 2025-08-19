Athletic Track to provide opportunities for Mendhar youth: Rana

Mendhar, Aug 18: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today conducted an inspection of the under-construction Synthetic Athletic Track at Batidhar, Mendhar— a key infrastructure project being developed at an estimated cost of ₹600 lakhs.According to a statement issued here, Rana expressed satisfaction with the progress, and emphasised the need to accelerate the remaining work without compromising on quality standards.A significant concern raised during the review was the pending relocation of a High Tension (HT) power line, currently under the jurisdiction of the Military Engineering Services (MES). The delay in shifting this line is impeding construction in certain sections of the project. The Minister assured that he would initiate necessary coordination with the concerned authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest.In a major boost to the project, Minister Rana also announced the commencement of additional supporting infrastructure at the site. This includes the construction of change rooms, spectator seating tiers and protective works— sanctioned at an additional cost of ₹200 lakhs. These enhancements are aimed at improving the overall utility of the facility and preparing it to host athletic events. Reiterating the Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment to promoting sports in border and remote regions, the Minister said the project will play a vital role in providing improved infrastructure and meaningful opportunities for the youth of Mendhar and surrounding areas.Meanwhile, Javed Ahmed Rana, convened a meeting today to review relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in the affected areas of Poonch district due to recent landslides.The Minister was briefed about the damage to residential structures, road networks and public utilities in the landslide-prone zones.Following a comprehensive review, the Minister issued a series of directives aimed at ensuring swift, coordinated and effective response measures by all the concerned departments.He instructed the Revenue and line departments to immediately initiate a thorough assessment of damages, with special attention to loss of life, property, livestock and standing crops. He emphasized the need for assessments to be completed with accuracy and urgency to facilitate timely relief and compensation.The Rural Development Department, Flood Control Department and Forest Department were directed to jointly undertake protection and mitigation measures in the vulnerable areas.The Minister stressed the importance of immediate temporary rehabilitation and financial assistance in accordance with the disaster relief guidelines.To alleviate immediate suffering, the Minister ordered equitable distribution of essential relief materials, including food, clean drinking water, medicines, blankets and other basic necessities. He called for enhanced coordination among the civil administration, disaster management authorities and local voluntary organizations to strengthen relief efforts.Reaffirming the Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment to the safety, rehabilitation and welfare of every affected citizen, the Minister called for a proactive, coordinated and people-centric approach from all departments. He assured that his office will closely monitor the situation until full restoration and rehabilitation is achieved.