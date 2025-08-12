BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

At Tiranga Rally, LG Sinha praises security forces for avenging Pahalgam attack

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Srinagar, August 12: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday praised the security forces for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

During his address at the Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar, LG Sinha, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said called upon citizens to honour the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom and security.

“I want to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives to free us from imperial colonialism, and to the armed forces and police who avenged the Pahalgam attack and saved the nation. Our duty is to protect their hopes and aspirations,” he said.

He also said for the last five years, the enthusiasm for the Tiranga Yatra has only increased.

He said the Tiranga Yatra holds special significance as it aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

“From August 2, we initiated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and the energy we witnessed among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir was inspiring. We have resolved to live for the tricolour and happily lay our lives for its honor,” he said.

He also credited PM Modi for making hectic efforts in realising the dreams of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)

Kathua gunfight: CRPF man succumbs, one terrorist killed so far, Ops on
Kashmir under deep freeze, Srinagar shivers at minus 5.2°C on New Year
Rahul Gandhi condemns Gagangeer terror attack as “cowardly and unforgivable crime”
“What Pakistan has to do with us?”: Omar Abdullah over Pak minister’s Article 370 rant
Agriculture department organises Awareness programme for FPOs at Kulgam
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Cold-blooded murder”: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on killing of Al Jazeera journalists
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Cold-blooded murder”: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on killing of Al Jazeera journalists
Breaking National
CM Omar Abdullah, LG Sinha join Tiranga Yatra at Dal Lake
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha Flags Off Tiranga Yatra From Dal Lake 
Breaking Kashmir
Landslide blocks Jammu-Rajouri National Highway, restoration work underway
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News