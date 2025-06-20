BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

At 35.5 degrees, Srinagar records highest June temp since 2005

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

For the second straight day on Friday, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has once again surpassed the two-decade-old record as the mercury settled at 35.5 degree Celsius.

Against yesterday’s 35.2 degrees, Srinagar has witnessed a further rise in the maximum temperature today, recording the hottest day of the season so far.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, said that after 1988, Srinagar has recorded the highest June temperature today since 25 June, 2005.

Meanwhile, intense heatwave continued across Kashmir for the fourth straight day while the weatherman here has predicted rains and thunder showers from tomorrow—(KNO)

