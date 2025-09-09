Follow us on

Asmita Khelo India City League Concludes with Electrifying Spirit in Sgr

Rugby takes centre stage as J&K’s young women athletes showcase talent, resilience & empowerment

Srinagar, Sep 08: The Asmita Khelo India City League concluded Monday at the Synthetic Rugby Field, Polo Ground, Srinagar, amid electrifying enthusiasm and vibrant participation.

According to a statement issued here, the event saw 22 spirited teams from across Jammu and Kashmir turn the turf into a showcase of passion, talent, and determination. The prestigious opening and closing ceremonies were led by Abhinav Sharma, Deputy Director, Sports Authority of India (SAI), who presided as Chief Guest. Guests of Honour included Zulfiqar Ahmad, SAI Coach, SAI Centre Srinagar, Mohd Shafi, Secretary General J&K Rugby, Irfan Aziz Botta, Chief Coach J&K Rugby and Aadil Manzoor, internationally acclaimed athlete. Their presence inspired the athletes and sent a strong message of support for women’s sports development in the region.

Competition Results (Box)

Under-15 Girls: Baramulla stormed to Gold, while Kupwara fought valiantly for Silver.

Under-18 Girls: Srinagar outshone the rest to clinch Gold, with Bandipora securing Silver after a close contest.

Senior Women: Srinagar stamped their dominance with a commanding Gold, while Pulwama battled their way to Silver.

Chief Guest Abhinav Sharma praised the athletes, saying: “Today’s matches prove that the future of women’s sport in Jammu and Kashmir is bright and unstoppable. These girls are breaking barriers, proving their strength on the field, and inspiring countless others to take up sport. Asmita Khelo India City League is a celebration of courage, empowerment, and opportunity.” A jubilant player from the Srinagar Senior Women’s team, said: “Winning here means the world to us. It’s not just a medal, it’s a message that girls from J&K can dream, compete, and win at the highest levels. This league has fuelled our ambition to aim for national and international platforms.” The event also underlined the growing popularity of Rugby in Jammu and Kashmir, a sport recognised for its speed, strength, teamwork, and discipline. With increased grassroots participation and support from Khelo India and Asmita, Rugby is rapidly becoming a symbol of resilience and empowerment for youth across the Union Territory. Organisers extended special appreciation to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for conceptualising and conducting the Asmita Leagues across the country, providing thousands of young women athletes with a platform to showcase their talent. Their vision of empowering women through sport has brought renewed energy to the playing fields of J&K. Acknowledgment was also given to Rugby India, the national governing body, for its relentless efforts in developing Rugby at every level—from grassroots programmes to professional leagues. Their commitment has ensured that the sport continues to grow in stature and popularity, opening up pathways for J&K athletes to shine on the national stage. The stands echoed with cheers as parents, supporters, and sports lovers celebrated every try and tackle. The league not only showcased sporting excellence but also highlighted the transformative power of sport in shaping confident and determined women leaders of tomorrow. With the successful conclusion of the league, J&K Rugby has once again set the tone for women’s empowerment through sport, paving the way for a stronger and brighter future for female athletes in the Union Territory.