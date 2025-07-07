Ashura observed in Srinagar with traditional rituals

Srinagar, July 06:Thousands of Shia mourners (azadars) gathered in the streets of Srinagar on Sunday to participate in Ashura processions, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala over 1,300 years ago. The solemn observances, marking the 10th day of Muharram, were attended by a large number of devotees, including prominent political leaders.Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who participated in the mourning rituals, joined the procession at BotaKadal, where he offered a traditional chadar to shroud Zuljana, the symbolic horse of Imam Hussain (AS). “I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion, guiding us to build a society based on equality and harmony.“Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the message of selfless service and guided the humanity to care for those who are less fortunate. Young generation must learn from the life and virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and walk on the righteous path shown by him,” the Lieutenant Governor said.He also distributed water to the mourners, a gesture of service commemorating the thirst endured by Imam Hussain and his followers in Karbala.”The courage, sacrifice, and unwavering beliefs of Imam Hussain (AS) give strength to generations across the globe. His virtue of justice and righteousness is eternal,” a mourner was heard saying as the procession made its way through Srinagar’s historic streets.In another sign of unity, Dr.Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, joined the Ashura procession at Zadibal, draped in a traditional keffiyeh. His presence underscored the sense of solidarity among Kashmiris, transcending religious boundaries and reflecting communal harmony. Abdullah’s participation was particularly noted by mourners as a symbol of shared grief and respect for Imam Hussain’s sacrifice.

The largest mourning procession, which began at BotaKadal, proceeded towards the historic Imambara in Zadibal. Along the route, mourners beat their chests in unison, recited elegies (nohas and marsiyas), and chanted slogans in memory of the Karbala martyrs. Volunteers and local organizations had set up water stalls to provide refreshments to the participants, further emphasizing the spirit of sabeel, a traditional act of charity linked to the thirst of Karbala.

Ali Raza, a mourner from GowKadal, said, “It’s a campaign to remember the resistance of Imam Hussain (AS) against tyranny. We march to ensure that Karbala stays alive in our hearts and society.”Another mourner, Fatima Jan, echoed similar sentiments: “No matter how many centuries pass, we will mourn him as if it happened yesterday. Karbala is our moral compass.”

Ashura was the day when Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in 680 CE on the dunes of Karbala (modern-day Iraq) and his friends and relatives, for not presenting their allegiance to the tyrannical ruler Yazid. For Shia Muslims, it is an emblem of the never-ending struggle between justice and tyranny.