Ashmita Paul, Self-Defence Instructor from Guwahati Calls on LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, May 29: Ms. Ashmita Paul, a self-defence instructor from Guwahati, Assam, called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, today.

Ms. Paul is on a solo two-wheeler journey spanning from Guwahati to Kashmir to Kanyakumari, promoting the cause of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Ms. Ashmita Paul and extended his best wishes for her inspiring journey.

He commended Ms. Paul’s efforts to raise awareness on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative and her dedication to promoting girls’ education and empowerment.

