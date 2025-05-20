BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“As far as security is concerned, due steps will be taken”: CM Omar Abdullah on Amarnath Yatra

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday stated that while tourism in the region has been affected, the government is currently prioritising the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Abdullah affirmed that civil and security arrangements are being put in place for the annual pilgrimage, which will begin via the Sonamarg-Baltal and Pahalgam routes. He further added that the administration is currently focusing on the successful organisation of the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, scheduled for June 3, and efforts to revive tourism will begin once the Amarnath Yatra concludes peacefully.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “As far as civil arrangements are concerned, we are fully prepared. As far as security is concerned, due steps will be taken. We are primarily focused on the successful conduct of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela on 3 June. Amarnath Ji Yatra will be conducted via two routes- Sonamarg- Baltal, and Pahalgam, and we will see that it goes on smoothly and the yatris return safely…”

“Tourism has been hit, but we are not doing anything about it for now. Let the situation return to normalcy, after which we will sit with the stakeholders of tourism and work on the revival of our tourism industry… Once Amarnath Yatra concludes peacefully, we will start working on the revival of tourism,” he added.

Meanwhile, with less than two months left for the commencement of the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, preparations are gathering pace at key points along the Pahalgam route.

Scheduled to begin on July 3, this year’s yatra is witnessing heightened coordination between security agencies and civil departments to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

At the Nunwan Base Camp, the main transit and registration hub near Pahalgam, a large-scale verification and registration process is currently underway for ponies, their handlers, and service providers.

These individuals play a critical role in ferrying pilgrims and supplies during the challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine. A joint team comprising officials from the Labour Department and Animal Husbandry Department (Anantnag) is stationed at security checkpoints to oversee this process.

The officers are verifying the identity and background documents of pony owners and other service personnel, while veterinary doctors are conducting thorough health checkups of the ponies before allowing them to be registered. (ANI)

MeT predicts rain spell in J&K
IUST secures 4-Star ranking for promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Elderly man killed after being hit by vehicle in Qazigund
Tragic Update on River Sindh Accident: Death Toll Rises to Five
image DIPR extends date for submission of accreditation forms of News Media Representatives
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha chairs Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Raj Bhawan
Next Article Minor girl dies after being hit by scooty in Srinagar’s Soura, driver arrested
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police attaches properties of 03 PaK-based terror handlers in Sopore
Breaking
Two drug peddlers convicted in NDPS case following legal action by Srinagar Police
Breaking
India’s satellite network will probably be fastest in world: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Breaking
Op Sindoor: Pak troops unable to handle drones from another country; Indian Army targeted Pakistan posts with Medium Machine Guns
Breaking