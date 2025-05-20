“As far as security is concerned, due steps will be taken”: CM Omar Abdullah on Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday stated that while tourism in the region has been affected, the government is currently prioritising the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Abdullah affirmed that civil and security arrangements are being put in place for the annual pilgrimage, which will begin via the Sonamarg-Baltal and Pahalgam routes. He further added that the administration is currently focusing on the successful organisation of the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, scheduled for June 3, and efforts to revive tourism will begin once the Amarnath Yatra concludes peacefully.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “As far as civil arrangements are concerned, we are fully prepared. As far as security is concerned, due steps will be taken. We are primarily focused on the successful conduct of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela on 3 June. Amarnath Ji Yatra will be conducted via two routes- Sonamarg- Baltal, and Pahalgam, and we will see that it goes on smoothly and the yatris return safely…”

“Tourism has been hit, but we are not doing anything about it for now. Let the situation return to normalcy, after which we will sit with the stakeholders of tourism and work on the revival of our tourism industry… Once Amarnath Yatra concludes peacefully, we will start working on the revival of tourism,” he added.

Meanwhile, with less than two months left for the commencement of the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, preparations are gathering pace at key points along the Pahalgam route.

Scheduled to begin on July 3, this year’s yatra is witnessing heightened coordination between security agencies and civil departments to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

At the Nunwan Base Camp, the main transit and registration hub near Pahalgam, a large-scale verification and registration process is currently underway for ponies, their handlers, and service providers.

These individuals play a critical role in ferrying pilgrims and supplies during the challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine. A joint team comprising officials from the Labour Department and Animal Husbandry Department (Anantnag) is stationed at security checkpoints to oversee this process.

The officers are verifying the identity and background documents of pony owners and other service personnel, while veterinary doctors are conducting thorough health checkups of the ponies before allowing them to be registered. (ANI)