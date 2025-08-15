Jammu

Arvind Singh awarded  distinguished service medal

1 Min Read

Jammu, Aug 14: Arvind Singh, son of Late  Mahendra Pratap Singh (Gazetted Police Officer) and a proud resident of Gram Pipra Kala, District Ballia, who had earlier been conferred with the President’s Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day, has now been honoured with the Distinguished Service Medal for his long-standing, highly meritorious, and exemplary services.During his illustrious career, Singh has successfully discharged important responsibilities in the Intelligence Bureau (I.B.), National Security Guard (N.S.G.), Central Reserve Police Force (C.R.P.F.), and Rapid Action Force (R.A.F.). He has been awarded the Director General’s Commendation Discs and Certificates on numerous occasions, along with various other honours.

