Arun Gupta re-elected as Jammu Chamber president

Jammu, June 12: Newly re-elected President of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Arun Gupta, today addressed the media at the Chamber House, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to both the business community and wider societal concerns.

In his remarks, Gupta assured members of his 24×7 availability for grievance redressal and reiterated the Chamber’s dual role of safeguarding the interests of trade and industry, while also raising broader civic issues. “During our last tenure, we took up a range of critical concerns, but several matters still demand urgent attention,” he said. These, he added, include a special industrial package for existing industries, turnover-based incentives and the speedy resolution of leasehold property issues.

To alleviate congestion in the old city, Gupta urged the government to develop new commercial markets. He further stressed the need for time-bound completion of vital infrastructure projects, including the River Tawi Front and the long-delayed Artificial Lake, which he believes could enhance Jammu’s potential as a major tourist destination. “As a responsible organisation, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to defend the cause of Jammu and work diligently towards making the region a model for growth and investment,” Gupta said, while thanking the members for electing him President for a third consecutive term. Gupta also raised concern over the recent recruitment notification for Naib Tehsildar posts, in which Urdu has been made mandatory. Terming it “discriminatory”, especially towards Jammu’s educated youth, he questioned the necessity of such a requirement when land records are already digitised in English, Hindi, and Urdu. He urged the government to reconsider and revise the notification. Before concluding, Gupta extended heartfelt thanks to Election President Shiv Partap Gupta, Chief Election Observer Prithvi Raj Gupta, and Election Committee Members Manmohan Singh, Vijay Gupta, and Kulbhushan Gupta (Manu) for conducting the elections in a peaceful and fair manner.