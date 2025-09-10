Artists’ delegation meets CM Omar, seek revival of J&K’s cultural heritage

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 09: A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Music Artists Federation, Srinagar, led by noted artist and cultural activist Ustaad Waheed Jeelani, Tuesday called on Chief Minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar.

The meeting was held in the presence of the Chief Minister’s Advisors, Nasir Aslam Wani and Mudasar Shahmiri. As per a statement issued here, the delegation comprised senior artists Ustaad Abdul Rashid Hafiz, Ustaad Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, and Munir Ahmad Mir, who raised several long-pending issues related to the propagation of art and culture in Jammu and Kashmir. They stressed the urgent need for institutional support, revival of cultural programmes, and welfare measures for the artist community, which they said has played a vital role in safeguarding the region’s unique identity.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing and assured full government support to the artist fraternity. He underlined that the cultural legacy of Jammu and Kashmir remains one of its greatest strengths and promised that the concerns raised would be addressed with due seriousness. On this occasion, a detailed memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister. Key demands included the appointment of art-sensitive officers in cultural institutions, creation of scholarships and pensions for senior artists, revival of cultural hubs such as Tehzeeb Mahal, strengthening of All India Radio Srinagar and Doordarshan Srinagar, promotion of cultural tourism and exchange programmes, preservation of indigenous art forms, and the formulation of a comprehensive cultural policy. The memorandum also urged the state government to seek the intervention of the Union Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Culture, and External Affairs to extend financial and institutional support to J&K’s cultural sector. Expressing gratitude for the Chief Minister’s positive response, the Federation voiced hope that under his leadership, serious steps would be taken to safeguard and promote the rich musical and cultural heritage of J&K.