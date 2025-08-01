Business

Art is soul of Kashmir, a promising part of tourism industry: Waheed Jeelani

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, July 31, Veteran and internationally acclaimed Kashmiri artist, composer, and cultural ambassador  Waheed Jeelani has appealed to the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, all stakeholders associated with Kashmir tourism, and  Chief Minister  Omar Abdullah  to promote art and cultural traditions of Kashmir valley which he said, is  a promising and important part of tourism industry. .”No meaningful or sustainable growth in tourism can be achieved in Jammu & Kashmir unless art and culture are placed at the heart of our tourism strategy. You cannot promote a destination by ignoring its soul,” said Jeelani.He added, “Artists are not mere entertainers. We are the custodians of our civilizational ethos, the storytellers of our land, and the emotional bridge between cultures. across the globe, artists are treated as brand ambassadors of their nations. Why then, in Jammu & Kashmir, are we being treated as dispensable.”Jeelani emphasised that the neglect of the artist community in the UT is not just unjust, it is unwise. “No brochures, no advertisements, no campaigns will ever succeed in showcasing the real Kashmir if its music, poetry, handicrafts, and performance traditions are not integrated into the tourism narrative,” he asserted.He urged CM Omar Abdullah to take decisive and visionary steps to uplift the artist fraternity and embed cultural promotion at the core of tourism planning.  Waheed Jeelani reiterated that Kashmir is not just mountains and meadows; it is a living, breathing legacy of Sufi traditions, poetic brilliance, musical richness, and unmatched creativity. Ignore the artist, and you erase the identity of Kashmir.

J&K Bank hosts Atal Pension Yojana (APY) outreach program
New Mahindra Dealership Encash Automotive Inaugurated
Airtel launches 5G connectivity in Zanskar, connects 25 remote villages to digital superhighway
business
Find Your Dream Job with TimesofKashmir : Your Ultimate Source for Job Notifications
Share This Article
Previous Article Bridge misalignment in Kargil sparks outrage
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Bridge misalignment in Kargil sparks outrage
Business
J&K ‘strategic soul’ of India: Tarun Chugh
Politics
Congress will intensify fight for J&K statehood: Karra
Politics
BJP’s Thakur slams Karra’s hunger strike as ‘political gimmick’
Politics