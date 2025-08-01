Art is soul of Kashmir, a promising part of tourism industry: Waheed Jeelani

Srinagar, July 31, Veteran and internationally acclaimed Kashmiri artist, composer, and cultural ambassador Waheed Jeelani has appealed to the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, all stakeholders associated with Kashmir tourism, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to promote art and cultural traditions of Kashmir valley which he said, is a promising and important part of tourism industry. .”No meaningful or sustainable growth in tourism can be achieved in Jammu & Kashmir unless art and culture are placed at the heart of our tourism strategy. You cannot promote a destination by ignoring its soul,” said Jeelani.He added, “Artists are not mere entertainers. We are the custodians of our civilizational ethos, the storytellers of our land, and the emotional bridge between cultures. across the globe, artists are treated as brand ambassadors of their nations. Why then, in Jammu & Kashmir, are we being treated as dispensable.”Jeelani emphasised that the neglect of the artist community in the UT is not just unjust, it is unwise. “No brochures, no advertisements, no campaigns will ever succeed in showcasing the real Kashmir if its music, poetry, handicrafts, and performance traditions are not integrated into the tourism narrative,” he asserted.He urged CM Omar Abdullah to take decisive and visionary steps to uplift the artist fraternity and embed cultural promotion at the core of tourism planning. Waheed Jeelani reiterated that Kashmir is not just mountains and meadows; it is a living, breathing legacy of Sufi traditions, poetic brilliance, musical richness, and unmatched creativity. Ignore the artist, and you erase the identity of Kashmir.