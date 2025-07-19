Politics

Art 370 abrogation anniversary : BJP to commemorate Aug 5 with Tiranga rallies, awareness campaigns across J&K

First celebrations under elected govt, Union mins, senior leaders to lead events

Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

Jammu, Jul 18: Union ministers and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are set to lead Tiranga rallies and organise awareness campaigns, intellectual meets, and other programmes across the Union Territory to commemorate the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

While the BJP has been observing August 5 with large celebrations annually since the historic decision in 2019, this year’s commemorations will be the first to take place under the regime of an elected government in J&K.

In this regard, Munish Khajuria, Co-convener of all 48 cells of BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, said the detailed programme for the August 5 celebrations is still being finalised.

However, another party leader said many Union ministers and senior leaders are expected to visit J&K to lead the celebrations across the UT.

The celebrations are planned to be held at each district level, with Tiranga rallies organised throughout the region, he said, adding that intellectual meet-and-greet sessions will also be conducted across J&K, with the main events scheduled to take place in Jammu.

The BJP will also implement special awareness programmes aimed at informing residents about the benefits J&K has gained since the abrogation of Article 370.

To ensure widespread outreach, teams will be formed in each of the 20 districts of J&K to engage with the public and highlight the development and peace achieved in the region following the historic decision, the party leader added.

City
City
Jammu
Kashmir