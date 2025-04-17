Around 70,000 students enrolled in govt schools during 2025 drive: DSEK

Srinagar, Apr 16: Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr G N Itoo on Wednesday said that approximately 70,000 students in the Kashmir Valley have been admitted to government schools as part of the enrollment drive that commenced in March 2025.

Speaking to reporters in Kupwara, Dr Itoo said the enrollment drive has been highly successful, enrolling nearly 70,000 students. At the primary level alone, around 35,000 students have gained admission to government schools across the valley, including 1,500 children who had never previously attended school.

He added that 1,300 students with special needs (CWSN) have also been admitted to government institutions.

The Director said the initiative has received positive feedback from parents and civil society members, adding that the success is due to the dedicated efforts of government school teachers.

“We have fully achieved the targets we set,” he remarked.

Dr Itoo further said the government is working on constructing school buildings in areas where schools currently operate in rented facilities. He acknowledged that the lack of suitable land in various regions has hindered the establishment of new schools, but the government is exploring alternative solutions for phase-wise construction in such areas.

“If any government school requires additional space due to high student enrollment, provisions are available under Samagra Shiksha J&K. We are providing extra accommodation for these schools in a phased manner, with a focus on government girls’ schools to enhance and retain the enrollment of female students,” he said.

The DSEK added that the teacher rationalisation process in the Kashmir Valley is 60 per cent complete, and the remaining 40 per cent is expected to be finalised in the coming days. “In remote areas of the valley, where there is a shortage of teachers or instances of single-teacher schools, we have identified these institutions. We are committed to addressing the lack of teachers, particularly in the more isolated schools,” he said.

He said all heads of institutions must obtain permission from the concerned Zonal Level Officers (ZEOs), Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), and the Directorate of School Education Kashmir before planning any picnics or excursions.

A circular has already been issued to all government and private schools, as well as coaching centers, outlining the necessity of compliance with these guidelines.

‘Teachers have vital role in shaping students’ futures’

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr G.N. Itoo embarked on an extensive tour of district Kupwara on Wednesday, visiting numerous schools to assess the facilities available in these institutions.

During his tour, he participated in a comprehensive district-level Guidance and Counselling session held at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Sogam, which saw active involvement from various stakeholders within the education sector of Kupwara.

Dr Itoo engaged with public representatives, principals, zonal education officers, teachers, zonal coordinators and, most importantly, the students of the district. He commended the Chief Education Officer of Kupwara and his dedicated team for organising impactful counselling sessions in the district.

Emphasising the vital role of teachers in shaping students’ futures and guiding them toward meaningful career paths, Dr Itoo acknowledged the contributions of Joint Director North Kashmir, Hakeem Tanveer, who addressed the gathering. Deputy Chairman of the DDC Council, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, along with DDC Sogam, Nasir Lone, underscored the consistent efforts of the education department under current leadership and highlighted the importance of such sessions in fostering a progressive academic environment.

Mohammad Iqbal Shah, DEPO Kupwara, conducted an insightful session on Emotional Intelligence and Career Exploration, while Mohammad Abbas Gojri, a teacher at UPS Machipora, informed students about various career options and pathways.

Before the main event, the Director visited BHSS Unisoo during the morning assembly, urging the principal and staff to ensure excellent enrollment and attendance, alongside a focus on moral education.

He also participated in a plantation drive at HSS Behnipora in Zone Rajwar, which saw strong participation from officers, teachers and students.