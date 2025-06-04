Around 200 farmers get hands-on training in Doda under ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025’

The Department of Agriculture, Doda, organised a comprehensive farmer awareness programme at Bhalara Bhaderwah as part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025, where around 200 participating farmers discussed the latest technologies and different Agricultural schemes.

The Director of Agriculture, Jammu, Arvinder Singh, was the chief guest on the occasion. This was organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to revitalise the agriculture sector.

The initiative aims to empower farmers with knowledge, technology, and resources to boost productivity, ensure sustainable practices, and increase income.

Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer Bhaderwah Aamir Rafiqi highlighted the government’s long-term vision to make Indian agriculture globally competitive.

The Prime Minister’s vision for a developed India by 2047 cannot be achieved without transforming agriculture. This campaign is about creating awareness and driving real change on the ground.

Director Agriculture, Jammu, Arvinder Singh, emphasised the importance of farmer-centric policies being implemented by the Government of India.

He said, “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is not just a campaign but a mission to ensure the transformation of Indian agriculture through scientific interventions, smart resource utilisation, and access to direct benefits.”

He urged farmers to proactively engage with the departments, adopt sustainable practices, and take advantage of the numerous schemes and subsidies made available under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Arvinder Singh added that “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 is an opportunity for farmers to directly interact with field experts and scientists to resolve their issues and upgrade their practices.

He encouraged farmers to adopt organic and climate-resilient agriculture while taking full advantage of government-supported initiatives for irrigation, seeds, fertilisers, and crop insurance.

During the programme, farmers shared significant challenges including irregular rainfall, water quality issues, soil health problems, market prices and availability of quality seeds.

Scientists of Krishi Vighyan Kendra Doda provided detailed information on natural farming, integrated pest management, new varieties, soil health management, crop diversification, direct-seeded rice cultivation, summer ploughing, and government schemes.

“We usually hear about government schemes, but don’t always understand how to apply for them. Today, officers helped us directly that personal guidance makes a big difference,” said a farmer, Sashi Kumar.

“This is the first time I’ve seen such detailed information about soil health and organic farming methods in one place,” said Ravi, a farmer from Bhaderwah.

“If these methods are adopted widely, we can definitely increase our yield and income,” he added. (ANI)