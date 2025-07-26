Armyman killed, two soldiers injured in landmine blast along LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, July 25: An Indian Army jawan was killed and two others, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were injured in a landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred during an area domination patrol in the Krishna Ghati sector when one of the soldiers accidentally stepped on a landmine, triggering a blast.

Officials identified the slain soldier as Agniveer Lalit Kumar of the 7 JAT Regiment. He succumbed to his injuries at the site, while the two injured personnel were immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on social media platform X, “GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast,”

“We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Corps added.

The Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC remains one of the most volatile regions in the Poonch-Rajouri belt, where troops frequently conduct area domination patrols to check infiltration and maintain vigilance.

Landmines are routinely planted as part of the counter-infiltration grid, and despite marked danger zones, accidental blasts continue to pose a deadly risk to patrolling units.

On August 2024, two soldiers were injured in a landmine blast during a counter-infiltration operation in Kupwara district

In January 2023, an army patrol vehicle triggered a landmine in the Mendhar sector, injuring three soldiers. The blast was suspected to be the work of terrorists planting explosives to target security forces.

In November 2021, a landmine explosion in the Nowshera sector along the LoC killed one soldier and injured two others during a routine patrol.

In July 2019, two army personnel during an anti-infiltration operation in a landmine blast in the Balakote area.