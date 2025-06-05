Jammu

Army trains 100 VDGs to boost local security in Jammu

Irfan Yattoo
Srinagar, June 04: In a significant move to enhance local security preparedness and community resilience, the Tiger Division of the Indian Army has launched a comprehensive training programme for 100 Village Defence Guards (VDGs) at the Police Firing Range in Sunjuwan, Jammu.
The ongoing training focuses on firing skills, basic weapon handling, tactical drills, and adherence to standard security protocols.
The sessions are being conducted under the close supervision of experienced Indian Army instructors, with the objective of equipping VDG members to assist security forces effectively in sensitive and vulnerable regions.
Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, Jammu, told Rising Kashmir that the initiative reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to community engagement and capacity-building at the grassroots level.
“The training is designed to empower local volunteers, enhance their operational readiness, and foster better coordination with regular forces. In today’s dynamic security environment, such partnerships are essential to ensure swift and effective responses to potential threats,” he said.
He further added that such initiatives are part of a sustained effort to build self-reliant village defence mechanisms in areas where timely support to security forces can prove crucial in safeguarding lives and property.
The training also aims to instill a sense of vigilance, responsibility, and discipline among VDG members, while reinforcing the broader security framework of the region through community participation.

