An army soldier (Agniveer) was injured after a landmine explosion in Balakote Sector of Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Officials said that during routine conduct by army near Balakote Sector yesterday evening, army soldier (Agniveer) accidentally stepped over a landmine triggering a explosion.

In this incident, one Agniveer identified as Vinoth Kumar S received injuries in his right foot. He was immediately shifted to 150GH Rajouri hospital for treatment.(GNS)