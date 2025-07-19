Army pays rich tribute to Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan

Srinagar, July 18 : On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army paid rich tributes to Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Vir Chakra (Posthumous), a brave soldier of the 12th Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry who laid down his life for the nation. Khan was a resident of Baramulla.

According to a statement issued here, the event was organised by Indian Army personnel as part of a special outreach campaign, during which Khan’s family received a memento and a letter of gratitude, honouring his supreme sacrifice.

Pertinent to mention here, during the Kargil War in 1999, the 12th Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry was deployed in the Batalik Sector. On June 07, 1999, Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a crucial member of Alpha Company, participated in a fierce assault on Point 5203.

At 0430 hours, Khan spotted approximately 20 enemy personnel advancing towards him and promptly neutralised three with his rocket launcher. When the enemy retaliated, and eight of his comrades fell, he held his ground. Ultimately, he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, achieving martyrdom. For his courage, leadership, and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the “Vir Chakra”.