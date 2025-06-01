Breaking

Army organises health camp for nomads at 7,850 feet in Bhaderwah

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

In a compassionate outreach effort under Operation Sadhbhavana, the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit based in Bhadarwah organised a free medical and veterinary camp for tribal nomads living in the high-altitude meadows of Jammu & Kashmir’s Bhaderwah. The camp was held in the Jai Valley, situated at 7,850 feet above sea level.

The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services to communities living in areas largely devoid of basic amenities.

Over 300 tribals who migrate annually to the upper reaches with their livestock received medical attention and free medicines from the team of Doctors and Veterinary specialists from the Army and SDH Bhadarwah.

Officials said the initiative was part of the Army’s continued efforts to strengthen its relationship with the local population and to ensure welfare for marginalised groups living in difficult terrains.

“The Indian Army remains committed to the well-being of all citizens, especially those in far-flung areas. Under Operation Sadhbhavana, we aim to bridge gaps in basic services and support peaceful coexistence.”

Locals expressed gratitude, highlighting the Army’s consistent presence as a source of support and reassurance in the region. “We are thankful to the soldiers who trek into these mountains not just with supplies but with care and compassion,” said Karim.

“The high-altitude meadows are often cut off from basic services. The Army is with us. We feel safe and we are happy. We are thankful to the Army for organising this medical camp here,” said Rehman Ali, another tribal.

Rehman added, “We faced a lot of difficulty here. There is no hospital or dispensary in this area. But today, the Indian Army set up a medical camp here in these mountains. It helped us a lot — we received health checkups, and medicines are being provided free of cost. We are thankful to the Indian Army.” (ANI)

Gujarat polls second phase: Voter turnout at 4.75 pc till 9 am, Gandhinagar highest with over 7 pc
India ready to take its place at global top tables: Kamboj
Doda man along with family fakes death in car accident to evade loan debit: Police
CWC 2023: Rohit-Sharma-led Team India reaches Mumbai ahead of semis clash against NZ
“Na hum hare the, na hare hai”: PM Modi at NDA meeting
Share This Article
Previous Article Security arrangements in full swing for annual Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal
Next Article IPL 2025: Punjab Kings eye maiden title as they face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

2nd National Lok Adalat held in Srinagar to settle pending cases
Breaking
India’s ultra-rich population to rise 50% by 2028, fastest globally: Report
Breaking
Pahalgam was an attempt to create communal disharmony in India, but it failed: Sanjay Kumar Jha in Kuala Lumpur
Breaking
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings eye maiden title as they face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2
Breaking