Army organises health camp for nomads at 7,850 feet in Bhaderwah

In a compassionate outreach effort under Operation Sadhbhavana, the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit based in Bhadarwah organised a free medical and veterinary camp for tribal nomads living in the high-altitude meadows of Jammu & Kashmir’s Bhaderwah. The camp was held in the Jai Valley, situated at 7,850 feet above sea level.

The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services to communities living in areas largely devoid of basic amenities.

Over 300 tribals who migrate annually to the upper reaches with their livestock received medical attention and free medicines from the team of Doctors and Veterinary specialists from the Army and SDH Bhadarwah.

Officials said the initiative was part of the Army’s continued efforts to strengthen its relationship with the local population and to ensure welfare for marginalised groups living in difficult terrains.

“The Indian Army remains committed to the well-being of all citizens, especially those in far-flung areas. Under Operation Sadhbhavana, we aim to bridge gaps in basic services and support peaceful coexistence.”

Locals expressed gratitude, highlighting the Army’s consistent presence as a source of support and reassurance in the region. “We are thankful to the soldiers who trek into these mountains not just with supplies but with care and compassion,” said Karim.

“The high-altitude meadows are often cut off from basic services. The Army is with us. We feel safe and we are happy. We are thankful to the Army for organising this medical camp here,” said Rehman Ali, another tribal.

Rehman added, “We faced a lot of difficulty here. There is no hospital or dispensary in this area. But today, the Indian Army set up a medical camp here in these mountains. It helped us a lot — we received health checkups, and medicines are being provided free of cost. We are thankful to the Indian Army.” (ANI)