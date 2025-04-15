Kashmir

Army organises blood donation camp to remember Kargil heroes

Srinagar, April 14: As a precursor to Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025, the Army, in collaboration with the Kargil district health department, Monday organised a blood donation camp at 104 Engineer Regiment (PVC), Khumbathang, Kargil.
A statement issued here said that held under the theme “Donate Blood, Save Life”, the initiative served both as a tribute to the bravehearts of the Kargil War and as a life-saving endeavour for the local population. Embodying the spirit of selfless service, soldiers came forward voluntarily, donating a total of 30 units of blood. Their contribution stands as a heartfelt homage to the courage and sacrifice of those who laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict. This compassionate act reaffirms the army’s dual role — as valiant defenders in times of war and as devoted humanitarians in times of peace. “Such efforts continue to strengthen the enduring bond between the armed forces and the people of Ladakh,” the statement said.

 

 

 

 

