Army neutralises 42 unexploded shells along border villages in Poonch

Srinagar, May 18: In a significant step towards restoring safety and normalcy in border areas, security forces on Sunday safely destroyed 42 unexploded shells in several forward villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The operation follows a recent confrontation between India and Pakistan that left behind dangerous remnants of cross-border shelling.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO & Spokesperson said that Indian Army in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation for the safe destruction of 42 unexploded shells in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani of Poonch District.

“These shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents. The operation was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property,” he said.

Lt Col Suneel said that trained Bomb Disposal Teams from the Indian Army, in coordination with police, ensured the complete neutralization of all explosive remnants.

“This proactive effort reflects the organization’s continued commitment to safeguarding civilian populations in conflict-affected zones and restoring a sense of normalcy in vulnerable border communities,” he added.