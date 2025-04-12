Army foils Infiltration bid Along LoC in Jammu, injured JCO succumbs

Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army, who was critically injured during the exchange of fire with terrorists in Akhnoor sector in Jammu last night succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that Army foiled an infiltration bid by engaging terrorists in a gunfight near forward post in the Keri-Battal sector.

“Terrorists fired at an Army patrol. The fire was retaliated, resulting in some exchange of fire. In this incident, one JCO was critically injured, who was immediately airlifted to a hospital for treatment” they said, adding, “Despite best efforts the critically injured JCO could not survive and he succumbed to injuries.”—(KNO)