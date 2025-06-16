Jammu

Army foils infiltration attempt along LOC in Rajouri

Irfan Yattoo
Irfan Yattoo
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 15: Alert troops of the Indian Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, while a separate search operation was launched in Poonch district following reports of suspicious movement.
According to officials, the attempted infiltration occurred in the Baratgala area of the Keri sector in Rajouri.
“Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately opened fire at the suspected intruders. The infiltrators were forced to retreat to the Pakistani side of the LoC,” officials said.
Following the incident, a massive search operation was initiated to thoroughly sanitise the area and ensure no terrorist presence or intrusion.
In a separate development, security forces have launched another search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district after locals reported spotting suspicious movement in the vicinity.
The Army and other security agencies have been intensifying operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers in the region, officials added.

J&K Raj Bhawan celebrates statehood day of Nagaland
Prevalence of undiagnosed, untreated hypertension a major public health issue: Dr Sushil
J&K Bank engages 24 SHG members as Business Correspondents in Jammu
Dulloo reviews availability of seed, planting material for Kharief season
Bagless’ Wednesday observed in government schools of Doda
Share This Article
Previous Article GMC Anantnag performs palliative stenting for cancer patient
Next Article Barely a year old, Bemina flyover develops cracks
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Marking Cultural Milestone in J&K
Viewpoint
Secular Fabric of Kashmir Valley
Viewpoint
India’s Technical Textiles Power Play: NTTM & PLI are Flipping the Script
Opinion
Not Just a Day, a Lifetime of Love Forgotten
Opinion