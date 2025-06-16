Army foils infiltration attempt along LOC in Rajouri

Srinagar, June 15: Alert troops of the Indian Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, while a separate search operation was launched in Poonch district following reports of suspicious movement.

According to officials, the attempted infiltration occurred in the Baratgala area of the Keri sector in Rajouri.

“Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately opened fire at the suspected intruders. The infiltrators were forced to retreat to the Pakistani side of the LoC,” officials said.

Following the incident, a massive search operation was initiated to thoroughly sanitise the area and ensure no terrorist presence or intrusion.

In a separate development, security forces have launched another search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district after locals reported spotting suspicious movement in the vicinity.

The Army and other security agencies have been intensifying operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers in the region, officials added.