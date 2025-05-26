BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Army Driver Among 4 Injured In J&K’s Poonch Road Accident

Agencies
1 Min Read

Army on Monday said that an army driver and three civilians injured after an army vehicle met with an accident in Poonch district.

In a handout to GNS, the army said that an Army vehicle was involved in a road accident today on the Poonch – Surankote route. Unfortunately, the incident resulted in injuries to three civilians and one Army driver. All injured individuals have been provided immediate medical attention. All are stable.

The spokesman further stated that the Army is extending full support for the treatment and care of the injured civilians. A formal investigation is already underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

While road accidents can happen with any vehicle—military or civilian—we recognize the need for utmost caution. The Army is committed to taking all necessary steps to prevent such occurrences in the future. Appropriate action will be taken as per the law of the land, he said.

We request the public to avoid speculation and await verified updates, reads the statement.(GNS)

