Army, DECC B’la unite to bridge employment gap in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 17: In a major push towards youth empowerment and employment generation in the valley, the District Employment and Counselling Centre (DECC) Baramulla, in collaboration with the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, organised a Mega Job Fair at the Chinar YUVA Centre. The event drew an enthusiastic turnout from job seekers across the region.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps, along with the GOC of Dagger Division, visited the fair and lauded the efforts of the organisers. He expressed satisfaction over the initiative’s success in connecting the youth of Kashmir with leading employers. Representatives from 28 reputed companies—including PhonePe, Kia, SBI Life, Tata Winstron, ICICI Bank, Honda, PNB MetLife, Mahindra Motors, and LIC India—offered opportunities across diverse sectors such as IT, healthcare, banking, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing. On-the-spot interviews, career counselling sessions, and upskilling workshops were conducted to enhance employability. The event also showcased various self-employment programmes and loan schemes, aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs in the region. Reinforcing its commitment to peace and inclusive development, the Indian Army continues to play a pivotal role in skill-building and mainstream integration of the valley’s youth, fostering pathways for their active contribution to nation-building.