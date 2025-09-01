Army assists cloudburst-hit people in Ramban

Follow us on

Ramban, Aug 31: The Indian Army rapidly mobilised to assist the locals of Rajgarh, Ramban district, following a devastating cloudburst and landslides that occurred on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.The cloudburst triggered violent landslides in the remote and difficult terrain of Rajgarh, causing significant damage to homes and infrastructure, and tragically resulting in the loss of lives. The region, known for its steep slopes and rugged landscape, posed major challenges for rescue and relief operations.Responding with unwavering commitment, the Indian Army immediately launched search and recovery operations. Army personnel, demonstrating the spirit of selfless service and patriotism, have been working tirelessly to assist in the recovery of those affected. Medical teams have also been deployed to provide essential care to the injured.The Army has always been providing much-needed support in challenging times.