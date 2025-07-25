Army Agniveer killed, 2 others including JCO injured In Landmine blast in Poonch

An Agniveer of army was killed while as two others including JCO were injured following a Landmine Blast at Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district on Friday.

Taking on micro-blogging platform X, the army’s WhiteKnight Corps wrote, “GOC WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast.

We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, reads the post.