Army, 108 Ambulance rescue pregnancy patient from remote Mushkoh Valley

Drass, Ladakh, Aug 10: In a remarkable display of coordination and dedication, the Indian Army’s 56 Gorkha Rifles and the 108 Ambulance Service from Kharbu Drass successfully rescued and transferred a high-risk pregnancy patient from the remote Mushkoh Valley to the Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) Drass.The patient, Banoo of the Bakarwal community, was in critical condition at Botakul near Kill Base. Upon receiving a distress call, Army personnel swiftly responded and ensured her safe movement to the 108 Ambulance team. The ambulance, driven by Iftikhar Hussain and accompanied by pharmacist Rahima Bano, transported her with utmost care to SDH Drass, where she was handed over to medical staff for further treatment.This joint operation underscores the importance of timely medical intervention, community service, and seamless Army-civil cooperation in saving lives in the region’s challenging and remote terrain.