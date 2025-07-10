Arms, explosives recovered in joint operation in Poonch

A joint search operation by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is currently underway in the dense forests of Khanater Top in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, despite challenging weather conditions, including heavy rainfall.

According to sources, a significant quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives have been recovered from the area during the operation.

The search was launched in the thickly forested region amid cloudy and rainy weather.

The operation continues to search the area for further recoveries. More details are awaited.

In another incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sogam, Kupwara, seized properties belonging to a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant handler and top commander of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM) on Wednesday.

According to a release, the action was taken against accused Ghulam Rasool Shah alias Rafia Rasool Shah, son of Abdul Jabbar Shah, originally a resident of Peer Mohalla, Chandigam, Lolab. Shah, who is presently operating from across the border, has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating militant activities in the region for several years.

As part of the legal action, five kanals and three marlas of land belonging to the accused at Peer Mohalla Chandigam were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA]. The property attachment is linked to FIR No. 276/2022, registered at Police Station Kupwara, which includes charges under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of UAPA.

This decisive move is part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers. The attachment of property is a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities, both within and outside the country.

Additionally, on July 6, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a joint anti-terror operation conducted by the Poonch Police Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Indian Army’s Romeo Force in the Marha area near Behram Gala.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding suspicious movement, the joint team launched an operation in the region on Saturday. During the search, security personnel recovered three hand grenades, live ammunition, wire cutters, batteries, power cables, a knife, and other incriminating material from the hideout. (ANI)