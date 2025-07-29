Armed forces avenged April 22 Pahalgam terror attack within 22 minutes: PM Modi lauds Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the India Armed Forces avenged the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in 22 minutes with its Operation Sindoor by destroying terror launch pads in “different corners of Pakistan.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister described the ongoing Parliament session as a “Vijay Utsav” (victory celebration) celebrating India’s military strength and national unity after the success of the armed forces.

He said that the Indian armed forces were given a free hand to take their own decisions when the conflict with Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

“Right after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan had this idea that India would indeed take major action and started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of 6-7 May, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks … We destroyed terrorist camps in different corners of Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said.

“I had said that this is a session of India’s ‘Vijay Utsav’ … When I am speaking of ‘Vijayotsav,’ I would like to say – ye ‘Vijay Utsav’ aatanki headquarters ko mitti mein milane ka hai.” When I say “Vijay Utsav, it is about India’s brave and valiant defence forces. When I say Vijay Ustav, it is about the unity of 140 crore Indians,” the PM stated in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Prime Minister thanked the countrymen for their support and blessing during Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. “I stand here to present India’s side before this House. Those who don’t see India’s side, I stand here to show them a mirror. During Operation Sindoor, the way people supported me and blessed me, I thank them,” PM Modi emphasised.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Pahalgam terror attack was a well-planned to spread riots in India.

“On 22 April, the way terrorists killed tourists was by asking their religion. This was a well-planned attack to push India into violence. This was a plan to spread riots in India. I want to thank the countrymen; the country unitedly failed that conspiracy,” PM Modi said.

“I had said that this is our resolve that we will destroy the terrorists, and their leaders. They will get punished beyond their imagination. We have full faith in their Armed Forces’ capability. The Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how… We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day,” he added.

“I was abroad on 22nd April. I returned immediately. And immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism, and this is our national resolve,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further stated that Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.

“We proved Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail as a lie. India will not bow down to Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail. India showed its technological capability. Pakistan’s air bases were destroyed. Some airbases are still in ICU,” PM Modi said, emphasising that for the first time during Operation Sindoor, the world recognised the power of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Terrorist bases were destroyed in Pakistan. No one can imagine that anyone can reach there. Bahawalpur, Muridke, has also been razed to the ground. Our forces destroyed the terrorist bases. Third aspect, we have proved Pakistan’s nuclear threat to be false. India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore, and neither will India bow down to this nuclear blackmailing,” the PM said by calling out Islamabad’s nuclear bluff.

“India has shown its technical capability. It has struck Pakistan precisely on the chest. Pakistan’s airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. And to date, many of their airbases are in ICU. This is the era of technology-based war. If we had not made the preparations that we have done in the last 10 years, then we could imagine how much loss we could have suffered in this era of technology… through Operation Sindoor, for the first time, the world recognised the power of self-reliant India. Made in India drones, missiles exposed Pakistan’s weapon system,” he added. (ANI)