Ardhkuwari landslide kills 34 Shri Vaishno Devi pilgrims

JAMMU, Aug 27: The landslide that struck near Adhkuwari on the route to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has turned into one of the most devastating tragedies in recent years, with the death toll now rising to 34 pilgrims, including 20 women, all from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“Thirty-four pilgrims have died in the landslide at Adh Kawari,” the spokesman of the District Police Lines (DPL), Reasi informed Rising Kashmir.

“The search and rescue operation was formally called off on Wednesday evening, following a comprehensive sweep of the area. There are no more missing persons,” a police spokesperson said.

Of the deceased, 24 have been identified, while efforts are ongoing to establish the identities of the remaining ten. Many victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Mumbai.

In the wake of the tragedy and ongoing weather concerns, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended until further notice. Shrine Board authorities said resumption will be considered only after thorough safety assessments.

This incident comes amid widespread weather-related chaos across Jammu & Kashmir, with heavy rainfall triggering floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage in multiple districts.

Deceased include:

Faqir Chand (Madhya Pradesh)

Kartik, Krishna, Gajanand, Bhawana, Pinki, Neera, Chandni, Raj, Ajay, Manpreet, Sunita, Tanya, Sandeep Soni, Ariket (Uttar Pradesh)

Arvind Kumar, Anil, Ram Viri (Rajasthan)

Rattan Bhai (Madhya Pradesh)

Anjaly (Uttar Pradesh)

Mamta, Ram Sharan (Punjab)

Saloni Kanujia (Mumbai)