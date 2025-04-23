Arab World condemns terror attack in Kashmir; stands firm with India

The countries of the Arab world have united in their stance against the heinous terror attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday and have strongly condemned the terrorist act.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday offered condolences to President Droupadi Murmu “on the tragic loss of life caused by a terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam”.

The statement further noted that the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

On the Pahalgam terror attack, the statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said, “The Kingdom affirms its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and targeting of civilians. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of the Republic of India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia saw the India and Saudi sides condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both sides agreed that there can be no justification for terrorism.

“Both sides strongly condemned the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians. In this context, the two sides condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and emphasised that this remains one of the gravest threats to humanity,” the statement read.

“They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture,” the statement added.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also “strongly condemned” the attack in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed, “The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.”

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of the heinous attack, and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

Condolences have poured in from across the world on the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

The Pahalgam terror attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible. (ANI)